A ridge of high pressure that is bringing a heat wave to the Pacific Northwest will build east into Montana through the weekend.

That means the entire state will be hot, with the hottest temperatures in the west.

A heat advisory through Sunday for far northwest and west central Montana, from Libby and Eureka south to Thompson Falls, Plains and Superior.

Temperatures will reach up to 105 degrees.

Temperatures late today ranged from around 100 in the west near Missoula to the lower 90s central and the 80s east.

Winds were under 10 mph.

Mostly clear statewide.

The hottest temperatures of the year will occur this weekend and early next week.

Triple digit heat across far western Montana through the weekend and then shifting to northeast Montana by Monday.

Moisture will combine with the heat to bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to central and western Montana Friday evening.

A cold front will cool temperatures by the middle of next week with temperatures falling back to normal, which is highs in the 80s.

It appears it will be cooler a couple of days before the heat returns.

Lows tonight 50s east and central to the 60s west.

Highs Friday in the 90s central and east and the lower 100s west.

More of the same Saturday and Sunday.

Highs in the 90s west on Monday to the lower 100s east.

Highs will cool to the 80s by Wednesday and then start rising again by next weekend.