A severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm for a large part of Montana, including the Billings, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown and Glasgow areas.

Large hail and strong winds are possible.

Radar shows scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state.

A flood watch until midnight from Havre and Lewistown southeast to the Miles City area.

Heavy rain may cause flooding.

Temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to the upper 80s across the state.

A stationary moist southwest flow will continue to bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms to the state on a periodic basis daily through Saturday.

Daytime heating at the surface will create the instability for the strong storms.

The flow will begin turning more westerly, cutting off the moisture supply and thus diminishing rain chances.

As a ridge of high pressure moves into the state early next week, a heat wave may develop across the region.

Lows tonight in the 50s central and west to the 60s east.

Highs Thursday in the 80s.

Highs warm to the 80s and lower 90s Friday and this weekend.

Further warming into the 90s next week with some areas approaching 100.