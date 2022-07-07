A severe thunderstorm watch until 9 pm for southwest and southcentral Montana north to the Canadian border.

This includes Billings, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown and Glasgow.

A flood watch until midnight for central and eastern Montana, from Lewistown to Miles City north to the Canadian border.

Radar shows showers and thunderstorms developing across southwest Montana and west of Great Falls.

These will expand into central and eastern Montana.

A stationary moist southwest flow continues to interact with afternoon and evening heating at the surface to bring showers and thunderstorms to Montana.

A repeat of this pattern is expected Friday into early Saturday, although the trend will be diminishing.

A drier westerly flow will bring an end to the showers and storms this weekend.

By the middle of next weekend, a hot weather pattern is expected.

Lows tonight in the 50s central and west to the 60s east.

Highs Friday in the 80s to lower 90s.

More of the same Saturday, cooling a bit Sunday.

Highs will warm back into the 90s by Wednesday of next week with a few areas approaching 100.