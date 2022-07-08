Severe storms are possible across a large portion of Montana through the evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is posted until 10 pm for western and parts of central Montana, including Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman, Kalispell and Helena.

Hail and strong winds are possible.

Radar shows storms across southwest and west-central Montana.

Temperatures were dependent on cloud cover and rain, ranging from the upper 60s and 70s near storms to the 80s to lower 90s where it has been sunny.

The stationery moist and unsettled southwest flow will continue to bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Montana, especially the north and west, through Saturday.

Then a more stable westerly flow will end the rain chances late Sunday and next week.

As high pressure builds into the state next week, a heat wave will develop with the hottest temperatures so far this year by the middle and latter parts of the week.

In fact, indications are the heat will continue well beyond the seven-day extended forecast.

Lows tonight in the 50s central and west to the 60s east.

Highs Saturday in the 80s central and west to the low to mid-90s south-central and east.

Highs cool to the upper 70s and 80s Sunday and Monday before warming back to the 90s to around 100 by the middle and latter parts of next week.