A major rain event is expected across Montana tonight through the early weekend.
Low pressure will develop.
Scattered showers in the west and central areas tonight transitioning to widespread and sometimes heavy rain Friday and Friday.
Lingering rain this weekend.
A flood watch tonight through Friday night from northeast Montana to the south central areas of the state.
One to three inches of rain are possible in some areas.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, except lower 60s northeast.
Highs Friday in the 50s and 60s in central and western Montana to the lower 80s far east.
Warmer next week with highs in the 70s and 80s statewide.
