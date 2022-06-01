Temperatures were in the 60s across Montana with lower 70s in the northeast.

Skies were partly cloudy and radar shows mainly mountain showers and sprinkles from the Missoula area to Red Lodge.

There is a slight chance of sprinkles and showers in the lower elevations across southwest Montana.

Although high pressure is bringing milder air to Montana with a warming trend continuing, a moist southwest flow is developing as it moves to the east.

That means clouds and an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, with the best chance across the west and eventually the central areas.

The eastern areas will then have a better chance of showers by the weekend.

Temperatures are finally warming back to near normal, which is upper 60s and 70s.

Turning cooler again next week.

The warmer temperatures will melt the snow pack so expect rivers and streams to be rising.

By the weekend, the Bitterroot and Clark Fork Rivers around Missoula will be near flood stage.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s to lower 40s northeast to the 40s to around 50 central and west.

Highs tomorrow in the 60s to lower 70s.

Highs will warm well into the 70s Friday and the weekend before falling back to the 60s early next week.