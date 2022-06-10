A vast difference in temperatures across Montana today.

Clouds and rain kept it cool in the 60s in Missoula and Kalispell while sunshine warmed temperatures into the lower 90s around Jordan in the northeast.

Radar shows rain across west central Montana around Missoula.

Winds are generally sustained 5 to 15 mph across the west and south, but 15 to 25 mph in the north central and northeast.

Winds are gusting up to 40 mph in Jordan.

A wind advisory through the evening for Fort Peck Lake with gusts up to 35 mph.

A steady stream of moisture will bring rain to western and eventually central Montana tonight and Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into south central and eastern Montana, too.

Some will be severe Sunday across southeast sections of the state around Miles City.

Heavy rain across the west Saturday night through Monday.

A flood watch for the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission and Flathead Valleys.

Rainfall of one to two inches.

Tourists should know that heavy snow is possible in Glacier Park Monday and Tuesday.

A winter storm watch above 5000 feet.

Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches above 5000 feet, 7 to 14 inches above 6000 feet and 14 to 24 inches above 7000 feet.

Warm this weekend across eastern Montana with cooler weather across the west.

All areas will be cool by Monday and Tuesday with temperatures well below normal.

Lows tonight in the 50s, although lower 60s southeast.

Highs Saturday in the 60s west, 70s central and 80s east.

Highs drop to the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday before rising later next week.