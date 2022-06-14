Temperatures were cold across western Montana in the 40s and lower 50s, warming to the 60s south central and east.

Flood warnings and watches extend from Bozeman to the Billings area east to Miles City, and across northwest Montana in Flathead County.

Rivers included in the warnings are the Flathead, Yellowstone, Gallatin, Stillwater and Boulder.

A winter storm warning continues through tonight for Glacier National Park above 5000 feet.

Snowfall of up to 30 inches in the highest of elevations.

A winter weather advisory for Kings Hill Pass in central Montana where up to 7" of snow are possible.

Radar shows rain and mountain snow across north central and western Montana.

A high wind warning continues through Wednesday for central, north central and northeast Montana with gusts up to 60 and 70 mph.

An advisory for Flathead Lake with gusts up to 35 mph and for the Butte area for gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind are sustained 30 to 40 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts up to 64 mph in Cut Bank.

Low pressure over Canada with its counterclockwise circulation is bringing strong west winds to Montana.

These will continue through Wednesday before diminishing.

Rain and mountain snow on the back side of it are falling across north central and western areas of the state.

Wind reports include 67 mph gust in Cut Bank.

Heavy snow fell in the mountains of northwest Montana, with up to 18" northeast of Bigfork.

And, heavy rain fell in some areas, with generally one to three inches across northwest areas of the state, including Kalispell.

And a thunderstorm produced heavy rain in Wibaux County in southeast Montana.

Rain and snow will gradually decrease across western Montana tonight but increase across the northeast part of the state around Glasgow tonight and Wednesday.

A break from the moisture Thursday with a nice warming trend.

In fact, a warm front will usher hot air into the state Friday into Saturday.

A cold front will abruptly end the mini heat wave ushering cooler air into the state early next week.

A chance of strong thunderstorms this weekend and showers early next week.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs tomorrow in the 60s to around 70.

Highs warm into the 70s and 80s Thursday and the 80s and 90s Friday, nearing 100 in places like Billings.

Highs drop back to the 70s and 80s Sunday and the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday.