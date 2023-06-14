Temperatures behind a cold front fell into the 60s across central and western Montana and even the 50s in Kalispell.
Temperatures warmed into the 70s and 80s in advance of the front across eastern Montana.
Lows pressure will bring rain to Glacier Park this evening.
Radar show rain there with showers and thunderstorms across the eastern half of the state.
There is a wind advisory this evening for Flathead Lake with gusts up to 35 mph and waves one to three feet.
Sustained winds were in the 10s and 20s mph with 32 mph in Cut Bank.
Winds are gusting to 53 mph there and 37 mph in Great Falls.
The cold front will usher cooler air into all the state tonight and Thursday.
The cooler weather won't last long, however.
Warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday.
A significant change is expected in our weather this weekend and early next week.
There will be an increasing chance of rain and much cooler weather is expected.
Snow levels will lower to 6000 feet in Glacier Park, which could impact Going to the Sun Road and Logan Pass.
Lows tonight in the upper 30s and 40s across central and western Montana with lower 50s northeast.
Highs Thursday in the 60s to low 70s.
Warmer Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Much cooler by Tuesday of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
