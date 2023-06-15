Temperatures warmed into the 60s to lower 70s across Montana, which is below normal.
They were in the 50s across the southwest.
A flood watch through tomorrow for northern Wyoming.
Radar shows only isolated showers, with more widespread rain in northern Wyoming.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake with gusts up to 25 mph.
This is until 9 pm.
Winds range from 5 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph across the high line.
A storm system will bring widespread rain to Wyoming tonight, as far north as Cody and Sheridan.
Otherwise, isolated showers ending with clearing with lows in the 40s.
Partly to mostly sunny tomorrow and warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
An upper-level storm will move into Montana early next week, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing chances of rain.
Snow level in western Montana will lower to 5000 to 6000 feet! Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday.
Above normal temperatures are expected the last week of June with continued above normal rainfall.
