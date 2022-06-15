Temperatures remained cooler than normal today across Montana with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s, although it warmed to the lower 70s in Billings.

Flood watches and warnings continue from the Billing area to Miles City and up in northwest Montana around Kalispell.

Rivers under warnings include the Yellowstone, Whitefish, Yaak and Flathead.

Radar shows showers extending from Glasgow to near Miles City in the east.

A high wind warning until 9 pm for north central and northeast Montana, including the Great Falls, Lewistown, Glendive, Glasgow and Miles City areas.

Sustained winds range from 35 to 45 mph in the eastern parts of the state with a gust up to 55 mph in Glendive.

The storm system over Canada is moving away from Montana.

We've seen decreasing cloudiness in the west and central areas.

Clouds and showers across the east will move out of the area with clearing overnight.

A beautiful spring day tomorrow with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Chance of an afternoon thundershower north of Kalispell.

A warm front will usher hotter air into the state Friday lingering in the east Saturday.

A cold front will then bring cooler air to western Montana Saturday and Sunday and eastern areas Sunday and Monday.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday in the west and statewide Sunday and Monday.

The weekend storms could be strong.

Cooler early next week followed by warmer temperatures.

Lows tonight in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the mid 70s to mid 80s, warming to the 80s and 90s Friday.

Highs in the 70s west, 80s central and 90s east Saturday.

Highs in the 60s west, 70s central and 80s east Sunday.

Highs in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday warming back to the 70s to lower 80s mid-week.