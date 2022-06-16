Temperatures warmed nicely into the 70s and 80s statewide today.

They were 7 to 20 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.

Winds were much lighter across Montana.

Partly cloudy to cloudy in the west with clear skies central and east.

Flood warnings continue for the Yellowstone River in southeast Montana and the Flathead and Whitefish Rivers in northwest Montana.

High pressure that has brought a heat wave to much of the country is building north into Montana.

That means a warming trend began today.

A warm front will usher warm to hot air into Montana on Friday.

Gusty winds will bring us the warmer air mass.

A high wind warning for Beaverhead and Madison Counties in southwest Montana Friday and a high wind watch for Broadwater and Jefferson Counties.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

Wind advisories for the Butte area and Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.

Gusts there up to 45 mph.

A heat advisory is posted Friday for south central and eastern Montana with temperatures ranging from 95 to 100.

A cold front will start pushing across the state late Friday and Saturday.

It may spawn a few showers and thunderstorms in the central and east Friday, with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide Saturday and Sunday, with the more widespread rain Sunday and Monday was cooler air moves into the state.

Lows tonight in the 50s to around 60 with highs tomorrow in the 80s to mid 90s, although around 100 in the northeast around Jordan.

Highs in the 70s west, 80s central and 90s east Saturday, with 60s west, 70s central and 80s east Sunday.

Most areas will be in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday before warming mid-week.