Temperatures soared into the 80s and 90s today, with a few places flirting with 100 in the east.

Temperatures are 3 to 16 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.

A high wind warning through the evening for southwest Montana and a watch there on Saturday.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph.

Wind advisories for the Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge areas and for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.

Winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Winds are sustained 20 to 30 mph in the southwest and northeast with gusts up to near 50 mph in Dillon and 40 mph in Glasgow.

Partly cloudy west and parts of eastern Montana.

A chance of isolated severe storms northwest and east.

Flood warning for the Yellowstone River in southeast Montana from Forsyth to Miles City and for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls in the northwest.

Much warmer air has moved north into Montana with strong winds southwest and northeast.

A cold front will enter the state tonight and slowly work eastward.

Cooler behind it Saturday across western Montana with hot weather in advance of it in the south-central and east.

A heat advisory continues for south central and eastern Montana through Saturday with highs again 95 to 100 .

A few showers west of the divide Saturday and statewide Saturday night and Sunday.

Cooler statewide Sunday with a chance of rain into Monday.

Warming temperatures later next week.

Lows tonight in the 50s west and 60s to near 70 east.

Highs Saturday in the upper 60s and 70s far west, 80s central and the 90s to around 100 east.

Highs in the 60s west, 70s central and 80s east Sunday and then in the 60s and 70s statewide early next week before warming back to the 70s and 80s.