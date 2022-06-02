Temperatures, even with cloud cover in some areas, warmed into the mid-60s to mid-70s across Montana.

Radar showed a few showers and thundershowers across west central and southwest Montana.

A moist southwest flow will bring period showers and thunderstorms to western and central Montana through the weekend.

The showers won't arrive until this weekend across the northeast.

Temperatures will remain mild, although some areas may see temperatures held down due to cloud cover and rain.

This pattern will continue into next week.

Lows in the upper 30s north central to the 40s and lower 50s elsewhere across the state.

Highs Friday in the 60s and 70s.

More of the same this weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s early next week.