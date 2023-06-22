It has been a beautiful day today across Montana.
Temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s with sunshine.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 22 and 26 mph in Helena and Livingston.
High pressure briefly brought pleasant weather to the state and drier air.
That changes tomorrow and this weekend as a potent storm moves from Wyoming into southeast Montana.
Severe thunderstorms are possible in the southeast part of the state Friday.
A flood watch Friday and Saturday for south central, east central and southeast Montana, south of the Missouri River.
One to three inches of rain are possible.
Showers and thunderstorms statewide both days, although least likely across the far north.
The wet spring is now transitioning into a wet summer as more rain is expected next week with warmer temperatures.
Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.
Highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s, nearing 80 in Missoula.
Highs drop to the 60s and 70s Saturday then warming to the 70s and 80s next week.
