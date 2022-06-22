It was a warmer and very nice first full day of summer across Montana.

Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s, although around 90 in Jordan.

That's 3 to 12 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.

Clear to partly cloudy across the state.

There continues to be a flood warning for the Flathead River around Columbia Falls in northwest Montana.

Flood advisories continue for the Swan River in western Montana and the Gallatin River in southwest Montana.

High pressure has brought warmer air to Montana.

A cold front will slowly move across the state Thursday.

It will cool temperatures west of the divide but another very warm to hot day in advance of the front on Thursday.

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across central and southwest Montana Thursday afternoon and into northeast Montana in the evening.

Breezy and cooler Friday and Saturday.

A wind advisory Thursday from noon to 9 pm for Flathead Lake in the northwest.

Winds gusting to 35 mph.

Warmer Sunday and very warm early next week.

Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the 70s west of the divide to the 80s and lower 90s central and east.

Highs drop to the upper 60s and 70s Friday and Saturday, warming to the 70s and 80s Sunday and Monday and 80s and 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.