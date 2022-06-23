Temperatures vary across Montana depending on your position with a cold front, which has moved into the western part of the state.

Behind it, temperatures have remained in the 70s.

In advance of it, 80s across central Montana and 90s in the northeast.

There is a chance of a few strong thunderstorms from southwest to northeast Montana as the front slowly moves east.

Radar shows a few showers and storms beginning to develop in these areas.

A wind advisory through the evening for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sustained winds are 20 to 30 mph across north central Montana with gusts up to 41 mph at Cut Bank.

A cold front will usher cooler air into the state, and during the transition a few showers and thunderstorms will move across central and eastern parts of the state.

Another surge of cool air will move into the state Friday, bringing a few showers and gusty winds.

High pressure will build into the state this weekend, keeping it cool Saturday and then warmer on the back side of it on Sunday.

Warm temperatures again next week.

Lows tonight in the 40s west, upper 40s and 50s central and lower 60s east central.

Highs Friday in the 60s and 70s.

Highs in the 60s and 70s again Saturday, warming to the 70s and 80s Sunday.

Further warming to the 80s to lower 90s Monday and Tuesday before cooling a little Wednesday and Thursday.