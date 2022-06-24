Temperatures were mostly in the 60s statewide late Friday, with a few 50s and lower 70s depending on cloud cover and rainfall.

Radar showed showers and thunderstorms across central, south central and northeast Montana.

A wind advisory through the evening for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sustained winds range from 5 to 15 mph.

Gusting to 36 mph in Cut Bank.

Another surge of moisture and instability provided clouds and showers and thunderstorms across Montana this Friday.

The rain will be ending from west to east across the state as high pressure builds into the region.

Partly cloudy Saturday and cool with mainly mountain showers and sprinkles.

Skies will clear making way for an outstanding day Sunday.

A marked warming trend going from below normal temperatures to above normal early next week.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs tomorrow in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Highs warm to the 70s and 80s Sunday, the 80s and 90s Monday and Tuesday cooling back to the 70s and 80s mid-week next week.