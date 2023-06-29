Temperatures were warming nicely into the 70s and 80s across Montana.
Only isolated showers and thundershowers were developing across parts of south central and southwest Montana.
Winds were light across the state.
The weather pattern is finally changing across the northern Rockies and plains.
We are transitioning from a moist south southwesterly flow to a drier and warmer westerly flow.
And thus, the isolated showers that popped up today will be pretty much it for the rain.
Temperatures will be warmer through the holiday weekend Sunday, and then cooler air will slip into central and eastern Montana later Monday and Independence Day and the rest of next week.
Temperatures will drop a few degrees in the west.
With the cooler air will come a chance for showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Montana late Monday and Tuesday.
Lows tonight in the 50s to around 60 with highs tomorrow in the 80s to around 90 for all except the Butte area where highs will be in the mid 70s.
Highs will warm into the 80s and lower 90s this weekend and then fall back to the upper 60s and 70s next week across central and eastern Montana.
Temperatures will fall only to the upper 70s and 80s west of the divide.
