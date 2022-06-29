It was cooler today behind a cold front with 60s and lower 70s west of the divide, 70s to lower 80s central areas and upper 80s to lower 90s east.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Fort Peck Lake in the northeast and Flathead Lake in the northwest.

Winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Sustained winds range from 20 to 28 mph from Cut Bank to Livingston with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Radar shows a few showers and thunderstorms forming across south central and southeast Montana.

A cold front is moving across central and eastern Montana, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to southeast Montana.

Gusty winds statewide as cooler air moves into the region.

A very nice Thursday is expected with temperatures at or a little below normal.

Warmer temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend.

A cold front will approach the region Sunday and bring cooler air to western Montana Monday, July 4th.

Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday night and Sunday through Monday.

Lows tonight in the 40s to around 50 central and west to the 50s east.

Highs tomorrow in the 70s to around 80.

Highs warm to the 80s Friday through the weekend, falling to the 70s west of the divide Monday with upper 70s and 80s statewide by the middle of next week.