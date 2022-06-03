Low pressure is located in the eastern Pacific.

Put a counterclockwise circulation around it and we have a southwesterly flow across Montana.

A conveyor belt of moisture will mean periodic showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Montana through Saturday and the entire state on Sunday and Monday.

Rises will occur on the state's rivers and streams, with the Bitterroot and Clark Fork River in Missoula reaching flood stage by Monday.

Overall, it is good news for the state that is still considered in a serious drought.

Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.

Highs Saturday in the 60s and 70s.

Highs will stay in the 60s Sunday and Monday and then a warming trend.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s by Thursday and Friday of next week.