Temperatures were at or below normal today across Montana.

Normal is around 80.

Temperatures were in the 70s to around 80, although lower 80s in Jordan.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

Clear skies statewide, although a plume of clouds moved into Missoula and isolated showers popped up in the northeast.

High pressure is building into Montana.

That means a warming trend Friday through the three-day holiday weekend.

A southwest flow will develop, bringing mid and upper-level moisture through the state.

Afternoon heating may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms across western Montana Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some could be severe.

There will then be a chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide Monday, July 4th.

Some could be severe.

Lows tonight in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Highs Friday in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Highs in the 80s this weekend and next week, although falling briefly to the 70s west of the divide on Monday.

Models show above normal temperatures late next week and well into July with below normal precipitation.