More rain has fallen today across parts of Montana.
Flood warnings for a few rivers in Blaine, Fergus, Choteau, Hill, Yellowstone and Musselshell Counties.
Advisories for Lewis & Clark, Judith Basin and Valley Counties.
A flood watch tonight through Friday night for a large portion of the state, including Billings, Lewistown, Great Falls, Havre and Butte.
There is the potential for heavy rain.
A few strong storms are possible in southwest Montana.
Radar shows them popping up statewide.
Temperatures varied due to cloud cover and precipitation.
They were in the 60s in central Montana up into the upper 80s in the far west and far east.
Little change has occurred across the state with high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west, a strong and moist southerly flow continues to bring showers and storms to the state.
This will last into next week.
It's one of those patterns where the sun might shine for a few hours and then showers and storms develop.
Lows tonight in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs tomorrow in 70s and 80s, except 60s in Butte and around 90 in Miles City.
