The flood advisory will expire this evening for the Bitterroot River at Victor and Bell Crossing in the Bitterroot Valley.

Showers and thunderstorms have been moving across central and eastern Montana.

They will end this evening being replaced with fog by the morning.

Strongest storms have been across the southeast.

Temperatures remain below normal, in the 50s and 60s. We should be in the 70s.

A storm system bringing showers and thunderstorms to central and eastern Montana will exit the state.

Partial clearing overnight.

A weak storm system will move across the southern half of the state Wednesday.

A few sprinkles and showers will be possible in southwest Montana tomorrow moving across south central and southeast areas tomorrow night and early Thursday.

Another weak storm system will move across northwest and north central Montana Thursday night and Friday.

A few showers will be possible there.

A much stronger storm system will move into the state this weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Severe storms are possible Sunday across south central and eastern Montana, including the Billings, Miles City, Glendive and Glasgow areas.

Warmer temperatures through the weekend, then temperatures going back below normal early next week.

Lows tonight in the 40s to around 50.

Highs Wednesday in the upper 60s and 70s.

Highs will warm to the 70s and 80s Friday and this weekend, dropping to the 60s early next week.