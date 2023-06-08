Temperatures varied around Montana depending on cloud cover and rainfall, ranging from 58 in Butte to 88 in Miles City.
Flood warnings have been issued for several rivers in numerous counties in the darker green and advisories for the counties in light green.
A flood watch through Friday night for most of Montana except the extreme east.
Radar shows scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state.
Not much has changed as Montana continues to see daily rain and thunderstorms.
A low has been sitting over the Great Basin.
This has brought a southerly flow to the region bringing moisture and instability.
More of the same is expected through the weekend, although the best chance for heavy rain is tonight and tomorrow.
Drier air may bring calmer conditions by Sunday night and Monday, but overall the pattern stay the same through next week.
Lows tonight in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs tomorrow in the 70s to lower 80s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.