Temperatures were in the 60s and lower 70s today across Montana, which is at or below normal.

A few sprinkles and showers were moving across the state from west to east.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring a nice warming trend to the state through Friday and the east this weekend.

A cold front will approach the state late Friday.

In advance of it, winds will increase especially across north central and northeast Montana, with some gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain will develop Friday night and Saturday across western Montana spreading east this weekend.

As the cold front moves into the warm unstable air on Sunday it will bring the threat of severe storms to eastern and south central Montana, including the Billings, Miles City, Glendive and Glasgow areas.

Cooler temperatures behind the front next week.

Lows tonight in the id 40s to mid 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

More of the same Friday and Saturday.

Cooler early next week with highs dropping well below average to the upper 50s and 60s early week.