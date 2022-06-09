Temperatures warmed into the 70s across Montana Thursday with low to mid 80s across northeast areas of the state.

These temperatures are 5 to 16 degrees warmer than it was 24 hours ago.

Radar shows clear to partly cloudy skies with showers beginning to develop across the northwest.

Montana sit on the northern fringe of high pressure located across the desert southwest.

That means a west southwest flow bringing warmer air to the region.

It will also bring moisture.

There is an increasing chance of showers across northwest Montana tonight and all of western areas Friday.

A much stronger storm system will then move into western Montana Saturday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mainly dry across central and eastern Montana with very warm temperatures there.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday night and periodically through Monday.

A flood watch has been issued for western Montana, including the Missoula, Mission, Bitterroot and Flathead Valleys.

One to three inches of rain will be possible.

The showers and storms finally build eastward into central Montana Saturday night reaching eastern areas by Sunday evening.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday across south central Montana and the extreme east Sunday night and early Monday.

Cooler temperatures west this weekend and central and east early next week.

Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the 70s central and west to the 80s east.

Highs drop to the 60s west, 70s central and 80s south central and east Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the 60s statewide by Monday before warming later in the week.