Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s across Montana today which is below normal.

A high wind warning through Thursday for the Rocky Mountain Front where there could be gusts up to 85 mph.

Winds were already gusting into the 30s mph at Cut Bank.

A Pacific storm system will bring snow to western Montana on Thursday, but already some snow is developing in the mountains.

A storm system will move into Montana Thursday and Friday bringing snow to the mountains of the west with some accumulations by Thursday night in places like Missoula and Kalispell.

A winter weather advisory for the Lower Clark Fork area, from Evaro Hill north of Missoula to Lookout Pass and for the west side of Glacier Park.

Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with up to 10 inches at Lookout Pass.

A winter weather advisory for the Rocky Mountain Front due to blowing snow.

Temperatures will remain colder than normal.

Models are now hinting that arctic air will invade the state next week.

Lows in the single digits southwest Montana to the 10s and lower 20s elsewhere.

Highs tomorrow in the 30s and lower 40s.

Highs next week drop to the 20s and 30s.