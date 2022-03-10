The weekend is almost here and so is changing weather.
Another cold night tonight with wind chill concerns across northeast and east-central Montana. Milder Saturday but another high wind event is expected across the central corridor of Montana.
Rain and snow Sunday, mainly west of the divide with a slight chance central and east.
Temperatures late today range from the 10s northeast to the 20s across the central areas and lower 30s west of the divide.
Except for a cold Friday across the northeast, milder each day through the weekend elsewhere.
A back door cold front is ushering another surge of arctic air into northeast Montana around Glasgow.
The front will stall and then move back east as a warm front Friday.
Due to gusty winds accompanying the arctic air, a wind chill advisory is posted tonight until 11 am Friday for northeast and east-central Montana, including the Glasgow and Glendive areas where wind chills will be as low as 30 below zero.
As milder air moves into the state late Friday and Saturday, another high wind event for central Montana.
A high wind watch Friday night and Saturday from Livingston north through Great Falls, Lewistown and Cut Bank.
Winds gusting up to 75 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts to 60 mph from Cut Bank, Great Falls and Lewistown south to Livingston.
A moist Pacific flow sets up on Sunday and next week. There is a chance of some rain and snow central and east, but the best chance will be west of the divide from Missoula north to Kalispell.
As milder air moves into the state next week, snow levels rise with a good chance of valley rain.
Liquid amounts with the rain and snow will range from one to three inches from Lookout Pass into Glacier National Park.
Lows tonight below zero northeast and east-central, to the single digits and 10s central and west, including Billings, Missoula and Great Falls.
Lows moderate to the 20s and 30s this weekend and next week.
Highs Friday in the upper 10s and 20s northeast to the 30s to around 40 central and west.
Highs in the 40s and 50s this weekend into next week.
We go from much below normal to above normal in the seven-day outlook.
