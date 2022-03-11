Reinforcing arctic air invaded northeast Montana today while it was milder in the central and west.
Late afternoon temperatures ranged from the 10s to the 20s from Billings and Havre east to the North Dakota border.
Temperatures warmed into the 30s and lower 40s from Great Falls and Bozeman west to the Missoula areas.
Temperatures were colder than 24 hours ago in the east but were warmer central and west.
Temperatures will stay steady this evening in the 20s in Billings and drop back through the 30s in Great Falls and Missoula.
An arctic front brought a reinforcing shot of arctic air to eastern Montana.
It will move back east as a warm front.
That means the entire state will have milder weather Saturday.
Strong winds will accompany the warmer weather.
A high wind warning late tonight and Saturday from Cut Bank south and east to the Great Falls, Lewistown and Livingston areas.
A high wind watch for the Jordan and Glendive areas.
Winds may gust up to 60 mph, with 75 mph gusts possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.
A moist Pacific flow will begin Sunday, bringing increasing clouds and a chance of rain and snow showers Sunday.
The best chance will be in the valleys west of the divide.
The unsettled weather will continue next week with a chance of valley rain and mountain snow west and a slight chance east of the divide.
Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal, which is the 40s.
Lows tonight in the 10s east, 20s central and lower 30s western valleys.
Highs Saturday in the mid-40s to lower 50s.
Highs will remain in the 40s to lower 50s through next week.
Lows will stay in the 20s and 30s.
