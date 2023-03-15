Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s statewide today which is very much below normal.
Lingering winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be expiring by midnight.
Radar continues to show the most widespread snow in the northeast part of the state.
Winds were 10 to 20 mph.
The storm system that brought snow to parts of the state will be exiting the region tonight.
Lingering snow showers, especially in the east.
And a few snow showers and flurries redeveloping across the central and eastern areas of the state on Thursday.
High pressure will bring dry and chilly weather to the state on St. Patrick's Day Friday and this weekend.
We should see quite a bit of sunshine this weekend.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s, although a few areas in the single digits.
Highs Thursday in the upper 20s and 30s, although around 40 west of the divide.
Highs will warm a bit into the 30s and 40s through next week, which is still below normal.
