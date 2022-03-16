Tomorrow is St. Patrick's Day.
Butte will have a nice day weatherwise, although it will start cold in the 10s.
Temperatures will warm to the 40s by mid and late afternoon.
Temperatures were cooler today statewide with the mercury staying in the 30s in Butte, the 40s elsewhere with lower 50s northeast.
Winds were sustained between 15 and 25 mph from Cut Bank to Helena, with gusts in both cities into the 30s mph.
Isolated rain, snow and graupel showers dotted the state.
These will quickly end this evening.
Unstable air brought isolated showers and gusty winds to Montana today along with cooler temperatures.
High pressure builds into the state through early Friday, bringing cold temperatures tonight and milder tomorrow.
Another surge of moisture will bring a few showers to areas west of the divide on Saturday, including Missoula.
Some will spread into central areas of the state Sunday.
Milder Saturday and then colder Sunday behind the storm system.
Turning milder again next week.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s.
Lows warm back to the 20s and 30s this weekend and next week.
Highs Thursday in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the 50s Saturday cooling to the upper 30s and 40s Sunday.
Highs warm back to the 40s and 50s next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.