Temperatures ranged from the 20s from Havre to Glasgow to the 30s in central Montana to the lower 40s in the west.
Skies were clear to partly cloudy.
Winds ranging from calm to 15 mph.
The three-day outlook calls for slightly milder in all but north central and northeast Montana through the weekend.
High pressure will bring three nice days to Montana with sunshine central and west to cloud across the east.
A backdoor cold front will keep cold air in place across northeast Montana.
A storm system will bring some rain and snow to parts of the state early next week.
Spring arrives on Monday.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s central and east to the 20s in the far west.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s north central and northeast to the 30s central and lower 40s west.
Highs will stay cold in the northeast this weekend, but warm to the 40s and lower 50s Saturday and Sunday.
