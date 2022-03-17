Temperatures across the state of Montana ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s on this St. Patrick's Day.
Sustained winds are ranging from 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures will drop back to the 30s and 40s through the evening.
Increasing clouds west with rain and snow across Washington.
That will move into western Montana late tonight and tomorrow.
High pressure brought a nice day to Montana on this Thursday.
A surge of Pacific moisture will bring increasing clouds tonight with a chance of rain and snow showers late tonight and tomorrow, mainly west of the divide and across southwest Montana.
Warmer Saturday and dry.
It will be a good day to be outside.
A stronger storm system and cold front will move across the region Saturday night and Sunday.
It will bring areas of snow to western and southwest Montana.
Several inches in the mountains with Bozeman having the best chance of some accumulating snow for the lower elevations.
Colder Sunday and then turning warmer next week.
Spring arrives Sunday at 9:33 am! Lows tonight in the mid-20s to mid-30s.
Highs Friday in the 50s, except 40s across southwest Montana.
Highs in the 50s Saturday, dropping to the 30s and 40s Sunday with blustery conditions.
Highs will warm back to the 50s next week, with 60s east of the divide by mid-week.
