Temperatures ranged from the 10s and 20s across north central and eastern Montana to the 30s central and lower 40s west.
Skies are clear, although clouds are moving across the far east along the North Dakota border.
A wind chill advisory in the morning from Glasgow to Glendive in northeast Montana where wind chills will range from 20 to 30 below zero.
Winds were calm in the west up to 20 mph far east.
Wind chills were down around 0 in Glendive.
High pressure will bring clear to partly cloudy skies to Montana this weekend.
Temperatures will rise a little in the central and west but stay cold from Havre to Miles City.
A storm system will bring rain and snow to the state as spring arrives Monday.
Accumulations will be possible in some areas.
Cooler temperatures are expected.
Lows tonight in the single digits above and below zero northeast, 10s central to the 20s west.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s northeast, 30s southeast an southwest and 40s central and west.
Highs will warm a bit in all but northeast Montana Sunday before cooler air moves into the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.