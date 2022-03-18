Temperatures across Montana ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s late today, which is a little above normal for this time of the year.
Radar showed isolated rain and snow showers in the far west and across the southeast half of the state.
Most of that was evaporating before reaching the ground.
Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph although stronger across the northeast.
Gusts up to 36 mph around Jordan.
Temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s and 40s through the evening.
A weak wave of moisture has been moving across Montana. It spawned some rain and snow across the west with most of it virga in the central and east.
In other words, evaporating before reaching the ground.
Weak high pressure will build into the state tonight and Saturday bringing pleasant weather.
Temperatures will be well above normal Saturday so it will be a good day to be outside.
A strong storm system and cold front will then move across the region Saturday night and Sunday.
Low elevations will see rain before it changes to snow by Sunday morning.
Several inches in the mountains.
A winter weather advisory from midnight Saturday night through Sunday for Gallatin and Madison Counties in southwest Montana, including the Bozeman, Ennis, West Yellowstone and Big Sky areas.
Snowfall of one to three inches in the valleys with up to five inches in the mountains.
Accumulating snow will fall in the mountains of northern Wyoming.
Drier air arrives next week with warmer temperatures.
Spring begins at 9:33 am Sunday! Lows tonight in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Highs Saturday in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
Highs will drop to the upper 30s and 40s Sunday and then warm back to the 40s and 50s Monday and the 50s and 60s the middle and latter parts of next week.
