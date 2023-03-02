Temperatures across Montana were in the 30s and 40s today.

A winter weather advisory through tomorrow for Glacier Park where 2 to 4 inches are possible, with up to 7 inches at Essex and Marias Pass.

A winter weather advisory for the Lower Clark Fork area from Evaro Hill north of Missoula to Lookout Pass where 2 to 4 inches are possible with up to 10 inches at the pass.

Radar shows snow in that area.

A high wind warning through tonight for north central and central Montana, including the Great Falls area.

Winds up to 85 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and 60 mph around Great Falls and Lewistown.

Winds were gusting into the 40s and 50s mph from Cut Bank to Livingston.

A storm system will continue to bring snow to western Montana through tomorrow.

Outside of the advisories, some accumulations are possible tonight in the valleys.

A trace to an inch or two possible around Missoula and Kalispell with some also possible in the southwest around Butte and Bozeman.

Another storm system will bring snow Sunday and Monday.

That storm will drag arctic air into the state early next week.

Temperatures are colder-than-normal now and will be even colder next week.

Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s with highs tomorrow in the 30s.

Highs in the 30s and 40s this weekend, then dropping to the 10s and 20s by the middle of next week.