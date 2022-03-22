Temperatures today warmed to the upper 40s southwest to the 50s elsewhere.
These were 2 to 11 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.
Winds were sustained 15 to 25 mph from Cut Bank to Great Falls and across northeast Montana.
High pressure brought milder air to Montana today.
Further warming through tomorrow with above normal temperatures.
Wednesday will be a great day to be outdoors.
A very weak storm system will move across the state tomorrow night and very early Thursday.
It may squeeze out a few sprinkles or shower.
Cooler Thursday before warming again Friday and this weekend.
The next chance of showers is Monday.
Temperatures will remain at or above normal next week.
Lows tonight in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Highs tomorrow in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Highs drop to the 40s and lower 50s Thursday, warming back to the 50s and 60s this weekend.
They will cool back to the 50s next week.
