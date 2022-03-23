It was an outstanding spring day across Montana as temperatures rose into the upper 50s and mainly 60s.
This is 5 to 15 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.
Winds were generally light, except from Cut Bank through Great Falls to Livingston where we had sustained winds from 5 to 15 mph.
High pressure brought a beautiful day to the state.
A weak surge of moisture and cold front will bring a period of clouds overnight.
This is a fairly dry system, although a brief sprinkle or shower at best will be possible from west to east across the region.
Decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler Thursday with temperatures still at or above normal for late March.
High pressure will build back into the region Friday through the weekend with a warming trend.
Turning cooler again next week with a chance of showers Monday.
Lows tonight in the 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s Thursday, the 50s to lower 60s Friday and the upper 50s and 60s this weekend.
Highs drop back to the upper 40s and 50s next week.
