Temperatures around the state were cooler than yesterday.
Low clouds and very light rain and snow held temperatures to around 40 across central Montana around Great Falls after a mild start to the day.
A cold front is ushering the cooler air. Temperatures in advance of it warmed into the lower 60s in places such as Billings and Missoula.
Winds were gusty across the state, but strongest in the east with sustained winds there 15 to 35 mph with gusts into the 40s and lower 50s.
Once such gust was 52 mph in Jordan.
A cold front is bringing cooler air to the state.
High pressure will build into the state through tonight.
Low pressure will develop over south-central Montana Friday bringing clouds to the state.
A sprinkle is possible in the Billings area but there isn't much moisture to work with so no significant rain is expected.
High pressure will build back into the region bringing a warming trend this weekend.
Cooler weather next week with a chance of much-needed rain.
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s tonight warming to the 30s and 40s this weekend and next week.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s Friday warming to the 60s and 70s by Sunday and then falling back to the upper 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.
