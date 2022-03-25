Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s across northeast Montana to the 50s central and lower 60s west-central and southwest late today.
Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph.
Skies were partly to mostly cloudy.
Most the rain and snow showing on radar is aloft and not reaching the ground.
Weak low pressure is bringing some clouds to Montana. We should remain partly cloudy through Saturday.
A stalled front is separating chilly air in the northeast from milder air central and west.
It will eventually move east as a warm from this weekend.
Most of Montana warms significantly this weekend, except across the northeast when the warmest air arrives Monday.
Near-record highs central and west Sunday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into the northern Rockies and plains.
Stronger low pressure then begins developing Monday and Tuesday.
Models are showing an increasing chance of rain across central and western Montana those two days.
The heaviest swath of rain appears to run from Missoula to Great Falls where a half-inch or more will be possible.
Much lighter amounts elsewhere.
With cooler air Tuesday morning, snow will be possible across southwest Montana.
Much cooler by the middle of next week.
Lows tonight in the 20s northeast and 30s elsewhere.
Highs Saturday 40s northeast, 50s far north and east to the 60s south central, central and west-central Montana.
Lows warming to the 30s and 40s Sunday and then cooling again next week to 20s and 30s.
Highs in the 50s northeast Sunday and the 60s to lower 70s central and west.
Highs in the 50s west and the 60s east Monday, with all areas cooling to the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.