It is a very warm evening across eastern Montana due to some sunshine with cooler weather west with cloud cover and showers.

Temperatures ranged from the lower 60s west of the divide to the lower 80s in northeast Montana.

There is a chance of a few weak thundershowers across western and central Montana this evening.

Radar showers developing from near Missoula east to the Lewistown area.

As colder air arrives, rain changes to snow tonight.

A winter weather advisory for Belt to Kings Hill Pass from midnight to noon Tuesday.

One to four inches of snow will be possible.

A potent cold front will be moving across Montana tonight and Tuesday.

Showers developing tonight changing to snow.

The snow or a mix will end from west to east across the state on Tuesday.

Heaviest snow will be in the mountains along the Wyoming border where up to a foot of snow will be possible.

Drier air will arrive with high-pressure tomorrow night and early Wednesday.

After cooler weather Tuesday, it will be a little milder Wednesday.

Another cold front will then cool temperatures again on Thursday with another chance of rain and snow.

Temperatures will remain at or below normal this week into the weekend.

Lows tonight in the 20s across north-central and central Montana around Great Falls and Cut Bank to the 30s to around 40 across the rest of the state.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 30s and 40s east of the divide to the lower 50s west.

Highs will warm back to the upper 40s and 50s Wednesday before dropping again Thursday.

Highs in the 50s this weekend.