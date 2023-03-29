A large storm system off the coast of California will move east with a piece of energy rotating off it into Montana.
That means more snow in the forecast for some of us.
A winter weather advisory from Missoula east to Jordan and from Helena south to Butte and Dillon.
Snowfall of one to five inches in the lower elevations and five to nine inches in the higher elevations.
Radar shows increasing snow in the mountains of west central, southwest and south central Montana with a mix in the western valleys.
Temperatures ranged from the upper 10s and 20s northeast and north central to the 30s central and 40s west of the divide.
Yet another winter storm will impact Montana during this prolonged winter into spring.
Snow is possible across most of the state tonight and tomorrow except in the far northwest corner around Kalispell.
It's not nearly as strong as the last one but accumulations are likely.
Models are indicating possibly a bit more snow than previously thought in Billings and Miles City.
A cold front will reinforce cold air across central and eastern Montana while it does not impact areas west of the divide.
More snow is possible this weekend, especially in the mountains.
A brief warming trend Saturday along with gusty winds.
Then turning colder again next week.
Long range models indicate April will also be colder than normal.Lows tonight in the 10s north central and northeast to the 20s central and lower 30s west.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s east of the divide and 40s west.
Milder into the 40s and 50s Saturday and then turning colder next week.
