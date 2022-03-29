Temperatures were much colder today, especially across central and eastern Montana.

Temperatures ranged the 30s central and east to the 40s southwest and 50s west of the divide.

These temperatures are 10 to as much as 42 degrees colder than they were 24 hours ago! Winds are sustained from 10 to 30 mph across the state with gusts up to 36 mph in Glasgow.

Radar doesn't snow much left of the snow that fell across the central and east.

A cold front marched through the state bringing much colder air and gusty winds.

Rain changed to snow central and east, with up to three inches in Great Falls.

High pressure will bring colder and drier air to the state tonight.

Wednesday will be a much nicer day with lighter winds and temperatures rebounding a bit to near normal.

Another cold front will move into the state Thursday, bringing cooler air to western Montana.

A few rain, snow and graupel showers across southwest and western Montana.

Yet another storm system will bring a chance of rain to mainly western Montana on Saturday.

Near normal temperatures this weekend.

Models indicate a possible major wind event by Tuesday of next week.

Lows tonight in the 20s to lower 30s, although upper 10s around Lewistown.

Highs Wednesday in the 50s.

Highs drop back to the 40s to lower 50s Thursday and then the 50s by the weekend.