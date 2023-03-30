Winter storm warnings and advisories continue across parts of Montana.
These will end around midnight.
Some additional accumulations are possible.
Radar continues to show rain and snow extending from Missoula to Great Falls to the Miles City area.
Temperatures have been in the upper 20s and 30s central and east to the 40s west of the divide.
A quick look at your weekend shows More rain and snow possible with a brief warming trend east of the divide on Saturday.
As one storm system exits the state tonight, another will move into Montana this weekend.
Winter storm watches have been issued for the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula, Glacier Park and also the passes of southwest Montana.
Heavy snow is possible Saturday in these areas.
Temperatures remain colder than normal, although near normal Saturday.
Strong winds are possible Saturday across parts of the state.
A high wind watch has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of Beaverhead and Madison Counties.
Winds may gust up to 60 mph.
Lows tonight in the 10s northeast to the 20s elsewhere.
Highs Friday in the 30s far northeast to the 40s elsewhere.
Highs in the 40s to lower 50s Saturday only to fall to the 30s and 40s next week.
We should be in the 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.