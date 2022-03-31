Temperatures were cool across Montana, with late-day temperatures in the 40s in central and west to the lower 50s in the east.

Sustained winds were generally between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts exceeding 30 mph in Glasgow, Dillon and Kalispell.

A wind advisory through mid-evening for Fort Peck Lake where gusts will continue to be up to 30 mph.

Radar shows scattered rain, snow and graupel showers statewide, most of which will end this evening.

A cold front ushered cooler air into Montana today along with a few showers.

Gusty winds accompanied the front.

High pressure will bring drier air to the state tonight and tomorrow.

Cold tonight with slightly milder weather tomorrow.

Another potent front will move across the state Saturday.

It will be similar with gusty winds and a few rain, snow and graupel showers.

There is another chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, mainly across western and parts of central Montana.

Temperatures will remain coolest in the west with a larger fluctuation in temperatures central and east.

Lows tonight in the 20s to lower 30s.

Highs Friday in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs remaining in the 40s and 50s west through the period with 50s and 60s through Monday central and east before falling to the 40s and 50s Tuesday.

Milder again next Thursday.