Temperatures were in the 10s and 20s today across Montana.
Normal highs should be in the upper 30s and 40s.
Temperatures range from 8 to 28 degrees colder than 24 hours ago.
There is a wind chill advisory tonight until 11 am tomorrow for parts of western, southwest, central and far northeast Montana.
This includes Missoula, Kalispell, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena and Lewistown.
Wind chills from 10 to 30 below zero.
Winter weather advisory tonight from southwest Montana around Bozeman east to the Billings area.
An additional one to two inches of snow will be possible.
An arctic cold front moved across the state last night and today, bringing much colder air to the state along with gusty winds.
Snow will be ending in western and central Montana tonight but continuing across southwest and southcentral areas.
Arctic high pressure will bring frigid and dry air to the state Wednesday into early Thursday.
Temperatures will be as much as 30 degrees below normal.
A weak storm system may bring a snow shower or flurry to the state Thursday and another late Friday.
At this point, we are not anticipating anything heavy.
Temperatures will be warming late this week into next week.
Lows in the single digits above and below zero tonight and again Wednesday night.
Lows will moderate back to the 10s and 20s late this week and the 20s and 30s this weekend and early next week.
Highs in the single digits and 10s above zero east of the divide on to Wednesday and the lower 20s in the western valleys.
Highs will warm to the 20s and 30s Thursday further warming to the 40s west and 40s and 50s east of the divide by this weekend and early next week.
