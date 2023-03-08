Temperatures ranged from only the 10s and 20s east of the divide to around 40 in the west around Missoula.
While there was sunshine in the west, it was cloudy with areas of snow central and east.
Winds were ranging from 10 to 20 mph.
A winter weather advisory for central and eastern Montana, including Billings, Miles City, Sheridan, Lewistown and Great Falls.
Snowfall of a trace to an inch or two in Great Falls, one to three inches around Billings and three to six inches in the Miles City area.
Storm system number two will bring snow late Thursday through Friday across south central and southwest Montana where there is a winter storm watch for the mountains in southern Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties into Yellowstone Park.
Two storm systems will bring snow to parts of Montana through Friday.
The first comes tonight and early tomorrow with accumulating snow in central and southeast Montana.
Storm system number two comes in late Thursday through Friday with accumulating snow across central and western Montana.
There could be a brief period of a mix of rain and snow in west central Montana.
Some moderation in temperatures by early next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s and 30s, which is well below normal.
Highs will finally warm to normal in the 40s and lower 50s early next week before falling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.