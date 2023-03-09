Temperatures across Montana were in the 10s and 20s east of the divide and the 30s west.
A winter weather advisory Friday and Friday night for a large part of Montana, including Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Kalispell, Lewistown and Havre.
Accumulating snow is expected in these areas.
A winter storm warning for the mountains in southern Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties extending into Yellowstone Park.
A warning also for the Rocky Mountain Front and Havre area.
A winter storm watch late Friday through Saturday for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow area.
A high wind warning late tonight and Friday for the Beaverhead and Madison Valleys of southwest, including Dillon and Ennis where winds may reach 65 mph.
Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph late Thursday.
As one storm system exits eastern Montana this evening, another will enter western Montana late tonight and continue to track across the state Friday into Saturday.
Accumulating snow is expected across most lower elevations with the exception of Billings to Miles City where little accumulation is expected with a rain and snow mix.
The storm will drag colder air into the state late Friday and Saturday.
A milder weather pattern is expected Sunday and Monday as temperatures finally warm back to near normal, which is 40s.
However, beyond the seven day forecast models indicate back to colder-than-normal temperatures with above average precipitation, which means snow.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s and 30s, although a few lower 40s around Dillon, Bozeman and Livingston with the strong winds.
Highs in the 40s to lower 50s early next week before falling again.
