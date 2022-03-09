Temperatures were very cold across Montana late today, with single digits and 10s east of the divide and lower 20s west.
Wind chills were in the single digits above and below zero east of the divide with 10 below zero in Glasgow.
A wind chill advisory until 11 am Thursday for southwest, central and north-central Montana extending along the Canadian border to the North Dakota board.
Wind chills of 10 to 30 below zero.
There were lingering snow showers across south-central Montana.
Arctic air has a grip on the state and will continue to have a hold on the state through Thursday and across eastern Montana Friday.
As milder air works its way into the state Thursday, mainly mountain snow showers and flurries will be possible with increasing clouds elsewhere.
A reinforcing shot of arctic air will invade northeast Montana late Thursday and Friday before the front moves back east as a warm front.
Milder weather this weekend and next week as temperatures rise from well below normal to above normal in the next seven days.
A chance of snow Sunday with rain west of the divide early next week as a moist Pacific flow develops over the northern Rockies.
Lows tonight in the single digits above and below zero east of the divide, except 10s below zero in the southwest around Butte and Dillon, with single digits above west.
Lows will warm to the 10s and 20s late week and the 20s and 30s by Sunday and next week.
Highs Thursday in the 20s to lower 30s statewide.
Highs in the 10s northeast Friday with 20s and lower 30s elsewhere.
Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s Sunday and the 40s and 50s early next week.
